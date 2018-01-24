Speech to Text for Madison Schools Preparing for Students With Toyota-Mazda

waay t-v dot com... preperation for the new toyota-mazda plant is already under way....the madison city school board is busy planning how it'll handle the influx of students coming to the area.... waay 31s alyssa martin is live in madison this morning with what school district leaders are starting to plan for. alyssa? this morning im live at the madison city schools main office, superintendent robby parker is warning parents and taxpayers the city's growth isnt expected to slow down in the future and the district will need to build and expand schools as a result.... parker says the district is already planning a 3 thousand student increase and the toyota mazda plant will likely have an even bigger impact... with the 113 million dollars- the district will build a new elementary and middle schools....along with expanding bob jones and james clemens high schools... themoney will make sure there is enough space to meet the needs for the influx of students....parker says he may have to ask for increased taxes to help fund the growth. "we're going to gain about 3,000 students in the next ten years, but in order to implement all the great programs that we have we gotta have space..." parker expects the student population to increase by 3thousand over the next ten years. we also talked to parents in madison city schools....in the next 30 minutes ill share their reaction to the growth plans, live in madison am waay