Speech to Text for One Dead in Huntsville Shooting

cool. now to that breaking news out of north huntsville... a man shot an killed early this morning. it happened on west tucker drive, just south of mastin lake road. waay-31's will robinson smith spent th night on scene... he's live with what we know about the victim...and the search for his killer. they've been on scene since 2 o'clock this morning. police say they found victim inside the home that they have taped off right now. we're told he is a 20-year-old male, but not much beyond that. police are withholding his identity while they notify his family. investigators said the homeowner witnessed the shooting and called 911. they said the victim was killed with a single gunshot wound to the chest. he was deceased by the time officers arrived. that said, they are working on a timeline of when the shooting occurred and when exactly he died. at this point in time, they don't have anyone in custody and are working on identifying a suspect. we'll continue to follow this story and let you know when the victim has been identified and when the shooter is in custody. reporting live along west tucker drive, will robinson- smith, waay 31