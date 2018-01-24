Speech to Text for Madison City Schools Preparing for Growth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

i'm waay 31 news anchor demetria mcclenton.... $113-million dollars is how much the school board needs to build a new elementary and middle school-- and to add on to both high schools. waay 31's kody fisher is live tonight at james clemens high school..... where he questioned superintendent robbie parker -- about the growth... and got reaction from parents. one parent i talked to says that number... 113 million dollars... is shocking to hear... but when the district is projecting a student population boom of roughly three thousand students in ten years... it's something one parent says they'll have to get used to... the taylor family has three children... kim taylor/madison city schools parent "we have every level of school systems that there are in the area." with the peak projected student population boom happening in 2028... kim taylor/madison city schools parent "we'll actually be impacted through 2032, because that's when our youngest will graduate." a big question waay 31 wanted answered... how does the new toyota mazda plant affect these projections... robbie parker/superinte ndent of madison city schools "we don't know exactly how that's going to impact us, but we know that we will get more students." parker says the plant might simply mean the student population growth happens faster... but he says it doesn't change their overall projections... that were put together by population growth experts... robbie parker/superinte ndent of madison city schools "we're going to gain about 3,000 students in the next ten years, but in order to implement all the great programs that we have we gotta have space." more space... means more schools... parker proposed to parents a new 34 million dollar elementary school... a new 61 million dollar middle school... and 18 million dollars in expansions to both high schools in the district... he also told waay 31 that all options are being considered to pay for it... including tax increases.. kim taylor/madison city schools parent "that's a concern, because that probably means that we'll ultimately paying a lot more." while higher taxes is a concern for the taylor family... they understand that's the cost of living in a great school system where other people want to move to... kim taylor/madison city schools parent "the impact is going to be vast. it's just a matter now of kinda seeing what that number looks like behind the dollar sign." the superintendent told waay 31 the district is still waiting to get a report back from a growth committee... which will have options of how to pay for all of this... then they'll present that back to parents... reporting live from james clemens high school... kody fisher... waay 31 news... right now