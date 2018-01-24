Speech to Text for Fire Chief Controversy

androids. new details tonight - waay 31 working to reveal more information about the federal title-6 complaint filed against the city of fayetteville... police officer austin mcgee filed the complaint after he says then- fire chief danny travis called him the n-word during a recorded 9-1-1 call. waay 31's brittany collins has been cutting through red tape to expose the contents of that 9-1-1 call. fayetteville city administrator scott collins ... not happy to see me show up again today at city hall. he greeted me with "you again?" collins wouldn't help us explain the title 6 complaint process to our viewers. so here's what i worked to find for you. <pkg suspended ... now retired. first ... fayetteville's fire chief danny travis was on the hot seat. now ... the city itself ... feeling heat from a federal title 6 complaint. i did some digging. here's how the title 6 process works. title 6 is a section of the civil rights act of 1964. the section reads: "no person in the united states shall on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance." i found out: since the city of fayetteville receives federal funding for a variety of purposes ...officer austin mcgee filed the title 6 complaint with fayetteville city hall. the complaint spells out ... fire chief danny travis racially discriminated against officer mcgee ... when travis used the n-word during the 9-1-1 call. i've learned that puts the burden squarely on the shoulders of the city to investigate the title 6 complaint. the clock is ticking for the city of fayetteville. ultimately ... the u.s. equal employment opportunity commission could step in ... if there's an appeal of the city's decision. meanwhile ... waay 31 is still waiting for a transcript of the 9-1-1 call that landed chief travis in hot water. when i originally asked for a copy of the 9-1-1 call ... the city said waay 31 would have to pay $20. the tape is bought and paid for. i paid the money myself monday ... and the city told me the tape would be ready by the end of the day. today ... they've changed their tune ... telling me the 9-1-1 tape might take up to 7-days. look live i called and left a message for fayetteville city attorney john hill. i'm still waiting to hear back from him. reporting in fayetteville brittany collins waay