Guntersville Dentist Office Drug Bust

new at six tonight on a story we first told you about earlier this month. today-- waay 31 spoke with the dentist at his office-- where two women were arrested after being caught with drugs inside the guntersville office. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. according to officials - 46- year-old joanna hazelrig and 27-year-old sara nicole brooks - were found inside the office a few nights before christmas with heroin, meth, and oxycodone in plain sight... waay 31's scottie kay is live outside the office tonight where she learned what the dentist and employees think about the arrest. scottie? demetria-- after a couple of weeks out of the office-- doctor robert haden was back at work today--after going through what he calls a very bad dream. sot "i was surprised that my reputation didn't hold up enough to prevent some of this." doctor robert haden has been cleaning teeth in guntersville for 44 years-- and says this investigation had him under fire for something he says he had no control over and no idea about... sot "it really hurt." haden tells waay 31 says he vividly remembers the night he was awaken by a knock on his door.. and learned two of his employees had been arrested for having drugs in his office after hours... but he tells waay 31 he wasn't completely shocked by the incident... sot "i wasn't surprised on the drug usage on them, but, like i said, i think the police were thinking they were selling, which i don't believe they were selling." but he was surprised to hear of the drugs being inside his office-- something a longtime friend and former employee couldn't believe either. sot "when i was working here, there was no fussing, there was no arguing. i mean everything went really, really smooth." but she says she came to help as soon as she heard the news.. in hopes of getting things back to normal. sot "i have a lot of trust in dr. haden. he's been here, he's been known in the community for years and years and years." haden tells waay 31 after this experience-- he's not interested in hiring the women back. sot "i don't think they'll come back. i know the police were going to make joanna move out of the county." waay 31 reached out to the marshall county drug unit and the alabama dental board today to get updates on the investigation but we haven't heard back from them yet... live in guntersville, scottie kay, waay