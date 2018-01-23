Speech to Text for 5th Arrest Made in Murder Case

first - tonight at five - a fifth arrest made in a 2016 murder case in the shoals - centering around a stolen x-box. thanks for joining us tonight! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. this man right here--30 year old riley hamm-- is now charged with murder and hindering prosecution in the kijana freeman case. tuscumbia police announced that earlier this afternoon. waay31's breken terry is live at the tuscumbia police department with the new information in this case. breken? dan, demetria-- kijana freeman was only 19 years old when he was gunned down in an apartment parking lot back in ????-- by suspects who thought freeman had stolen their xbox. but tuscumbia police say-- that wasn't the case. peter capote, benjamin young, and thomas hubbard, were all charged when this case happened-- with capital murder for shooting kijana freeman to death. it happened at the spring creek apartments while he sat in his car. as the case developed-- a fourth person-- devonta bates was charged and plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. now tuscumbia police announced tuesday they have enough evidence to put riley hamm at the scene of the crime as well. logan- some recent forensic stuff that was returned to us all helped to contribute to being able to charge mr. hamm. in 2016, police say freeman was lured by the suspects to the apartment complex to sell an xbox-- thomas hubbard believed had been stolen from his home. that's when police say the men ambused freeman killing him and injuring his 17 year old passenger. police tell us the xbox freeman was selling wasn't hubbards stolen one-- calling the crime senseless. logan- this was a horrible crime i mean there is no other way to say this it is a horrible crime and a tragic event for the freeman family and we want to see every person who had a part in this gets due justice. officials tell us benjamin youngs capital murder trial for his role in freeman's murder will start monday- despite this new arrest. logan- there are no plans right now to, because of this new evidence in the arrest to stop what's in place for next week. according to court documents the district attorney's office is seeking the death penalty in capote, young, and hubbards cases. devonta bates is expected to be sentenced in march for his part in the crime after pleading guilty. and tonight hamm is being held on a 100,000 dollar bond here at the tuscumbia city jail. in tuscumbia bt waay31 news. new information