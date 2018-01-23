Speech to Text for $2.8M School Improvement Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in because of the epidemic... new information.. tuscumbia city schools plans to spend 2.8 million dollars in bond money -- to make some serious upgrades. waay 31's breken terry found out how they plan to use some of the money--to stop flooding at a local high school football field. i'm here at deshler high school's football field and when it rains this entire fills with water.-- parents tell us they want to see the field fixed and the school system plans on doing just that. allen- that area in general gets a lot of the wash out. nickie allen has two kids in the tuscumbia city school system and when it rains-- she says the deshelr high school football stadium turns into a creek-- this is video we shot of cave street last time tuscumbia saw a heavy rain. allen- not only does it flood but the roads around it flood and all the debris gets down in there. the tuscumbia city school board unanimously voted monday night to hire an architecture firm to see what can be done to stop the flooding. aikerson- they are looking at exploring ways that we can possibly retain the water or build some kind of retnetion pond. tuscumbia city schools superintendent darryl aikerson said there is also talk of turning the field into a turf field to help it drain faster-- they are working with the city of tuscumbia on the project as well. aikerson- i just look forward to possibly having a joint venture with the city of tuscumbia and also the school system as well partnering with this venture. aikerson says academics is number one so they have invested over a million dollars into a new physics classroom , an art studio, and dozens of other improvements. allen- anytime we can make improvements to our schools is a really good thing. look live tag: the school board is now waiting to get a cost estimate on what it would take to fix this football field from flooding. in tuscumbia bt waay31.