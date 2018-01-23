Speech to Text for Fire Chief Retired Amid Controversy

waay 31 digging into a racially- charged controversy involving the n-word... it's happening inside fayetteville's city government. thanks for joining us i'm demetriamcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. today... we're getting our first look at the police report detailing how then- fire chief danny travis landed in hot water.... just over 24 hours ago - travis handed in a retirement letter backdated to january 5th... that date - one day before travis's suspension was supposed to start. waay 31's brittany collins...got her hands on a december police report ... spelling out how all this happened. brittany ... you're also still waiting on the 9-1-1 tape, right? that's right ... dan/demetria. the tape is bought and paid for. i handed over payment yesterday for the 9-1-1 recording. now ... fayetteville's communications call center tells me... it could take up to7 days for them to hand over a copy of the 9-1-1 call. the police report spells out the disturbing drama. dated december 15th ... the report reads ... danny travis was at tammy's outback bar and grill on edison street. travis told police ... that's where a black man with a gun walked up. according to the report ... the man told travis to hand over his wallet. travis went on to say he was pistol whipped. according to the report ... travis suffered injuries. he was left with blood running down his face. the report indicates travis fought back ... hitting the other man three times. that same night-- travis called 9- 1-1. travis told dispatch ... he found a cell phone in the parking lot. he said that phone belonged to a "devonte pullen" who was at tammy's outback during the altercation. during that 9-1-1 call ... the report says travis directed a stream of profanity at officer austin mcgee. on january 2nd, police chief richard howell told officer mcgee .... travis made a racial slur ... all caught on tape during the 9-1-1 call. two days later, mcgee filed a federal title 6 complaint. that complaint accuses travis of using