Speech to Text for Rate Increase for Athens Utilities Customers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

california. and for those planning their budgets in limestone county, they will likely have to factor in a small rate increase. the 1-point-5 percent increase was approved by the city council last night. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live in athens with how much the increase will affect customers and how the power company intends to use the new money. will? well as far as the impact on each of the customers, it will be about two dollars. so not a big burden on the customers. this is the first rate increase for the utility company in almost a decade. the last increase came in 2009 and was one percent. the city says the move will help improve current infrastructure and allow them to build new substations. the decatur daily reports that since that 2009 increase, the customer base has grown from about 40,000 to roughly 46,000. this proposed increase would generate about 1.5 million dollars annually, according to the daily. that would also help them pay off the debt from a 12 million dollar bond issue from 2015, which was used to build multiple substations. the rate increase still needs approval by the tennessee valley authority, which could take between 60 and 90 days, according to the daily. if approved the increase would go into effect on april 1. reporting live in athens, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.