Government Shutdown Ends after 3 Days

next go-round. right now -- government employees at redstone arsenal preparing to return to work tuesday, following a three day shutdown. less than two hours ago, president donald trump signed off on the temporary bill. the work stoppage ending late this afternoon-- when both the senate and house passed a short term spending bill -- to fund the government through the first week of february. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... dan shaffer has the night off... waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in front of redstone arsenal tonight -- with how the shutdown impacted some local businesses. demetria, i am here just outside the gates of redstone arsenal... where several local businesses depend heavily on the base to be at full capacity each day. relief is what the staff here at rocket city tavern is feeling now that the government is back in business. sot david wideman / dir. op, rocket city tavern: i could not tell you a business in the area that this isn't potentially a devastating impact if it got extended into 2,3, 4 weeks. you know we have 17,000 cars a day they go right in front of us. david widman is the director of operation's at rocket city tavern.he says redstone arsenal's workforce generates as much as 60 percent of their business.on monday...government workers reported to the post to get their shutdown instructions, which helped soften the blow. sot david wideman / dir. op, rocket city tavern: well we came in today very skeptical of the business and very cautious towards the business and surprisingly in a positive way we had a really solid launch. the afternoon business has not hit like it normally does, so we're seeing an affect there. the short government stoppage had already began to have a local impact.the issue at the center of the shutdown is immigration.democrats agreed to reopen the government in exchange for the gop lead senate to address immigration concerns and the fate of the so called "dreamers."an issue some folks believe should be addressed. sot charlie jackson / huntsville resident: "because so much of it has our country and turmoil for whatever reason you know so we need some repairs but not a big fixing." monday congress agreed to a spending bill that would only fund the government through feb. 8. sot charlie jackson / huntsville resident: i think we got enough smart people in our government to do it.they just have to do it. and by do it...that means coming up with a long term resolution on immigration in three weeks. sot charlie jackson / huntsville resident: "oh well now that you mention it that way, maybe not " the bill will also ensure that federal workers and troops who were impacted by the shutdown are guaranteed back pay. reporting live in huntsville charlisa gordon