Speech to Text for Man Accused of Killing His Mom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

closure in 20-13. new information at six tonight--- a homicide investigation-- and it was several weeks before the victims body was ever found. waay31's sarah singleterry is live outside the home in huntsville-- where the body was found ... sarah, where are you and what can you tell us? that's right it was in the home right behind me that donald marlon mann is accused of strangling his own mother, 83 year old betty scale. and the neighbors i spoke with today say they don't understand how this could happen in their neck of the woods michael washington "this has always been a quiet area around here." michael washington owns a home on ford place ... where he says most of his neighbors are retired or young children. he calls the area family oriented ... and never expected a crime scene to be right down the street. michael washington "mostly it's quiet ... it's a cul de sac ... you never see the police down in this area." until january 21st. that's when huntsville police officers responded to an unattended death call at a home on ford place. it was inside the home that officers discovered the body of betty scale. officers quickly located her son, donald marlon mann at another location. mann confessed to murdering his mother during an interview with investigators. huntsville police department believes the incident happened several weeks ago. and even with this information, washington says he isn't afraid. michael washington "i feel safe in this area, always. every one that ... i rent a home over here and no one that i have rented to before has ever had a problem of this sort. it's a very safe area." washington also told me he first moved into this neighborhood in 1994 ... and this area has never experienced anything like this. live in hsv ss