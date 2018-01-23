Speech to Text for State Handles Government Shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

31 news and after the senate voted in favor of ending the government shutdown...senator richard shelby tweeted: "relieved that senate democrats finally chose to leave partisan politics at the door and join republicans in our work to fund the government, reauthorize chip, and continue negotiating other issues. congress can soon get back to ongoing conversations regarding important policy." a government shutdown in washington- like the one we just had-- can eventually affect the way the state of alabama is able to pay its bills. turns out . the state has a plan in place to make sure it's not financially dead- in- the- water because of a federal shutdown. waay31's greg privett is live in- studio to lay out the details of that plan. greg. demetria . senator arthur orr wanted to make sure alabama is ready for any reduction of federal money coming into the state. so . after the government shutdown of 2013 . senator orr introduced a bill . making sure alabama could weather any future shutdown. in 2015 . alabama's legislature passed the bill senator orr introduced. orr explains . the law requires state agencies to decide each year . what they could or could not live without if it came down to it. those agencies . coming up with contingency plans if the federal government cuts off money for any reason. that could be a government shutdown . even a routine funding reduction. orr says even a small cut in federal funding . can have a huge impact on multi- billion dollar agencies. "at the state government level, we do have a plan if the federal shutdown does continue on. and we'll be ready -- the state agencies -- and to implememt that plan to have their operations run as smoothly as possible in the event of a funding reduction from washington." without the protection senator orr's law provides . alabama could be blindsided . forcing it to figure out how to borrow money short- term . just to make payroll. in the