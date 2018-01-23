Speech to Text for Government Shutdown Nears End

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 6... just within the past hour the house easily passed a bill ending the stalemate between democrats and republicans-- at least for now.allowing government employees to return to work. thanks for joining us, i'm, demetriamcclenton. dan shaffer has the night off. however the fight-- not over yet. congress has given itself another 3 three weeks to get a deal done on immigration and the spending budget or there could be another shutdown. waay31'scharlisa gordon is live outside of redstone arsenal tonight... with what's next for negotiations. demi...though not many people were affected-- traffic here at redstone arsenal could pick back up tomorrow morning after the senate overwhelmingly voted to end the three day government shutdown earlier today. as it stands...democr ats agreed to reopen the government in exchange for the gop lead senate to address immigration concerns and the fate of the so called "dreamers" roughly 60 hours after the federal government first shut down a bipartisan group worked through the weekend to negotiate the short term deal. the agreed upon spending bill would only fund the government through feb. 8 included in that funding is the children's health insurance program or chip program being reinstated for six years...as well as roll backs on several health-care taxes. sentence tossing to sot the bill will also ensure that federal workers and troops who were impacted by the shutdown are guaranteed back pay.