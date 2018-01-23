Speech to Text for Garbage Pickup Delays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

end of january. new at five --- more garbage trouble in huntsville ... as people's trash pickups are delayed yet again. waay 31's sarah singleterry spoke with those who thought their trash was being taken out today-- only to find out-- that's not the case. tandup: walking through five points or any neighborhood on the monday sanitation route, you'll see this --- streets littered with garbage cans waiting to be emptied. and after last week's delay residents are ready to see this trash be taken out." brian bender "it's frustrating." brian bender is tired of looking at his trash. brian bender "we we do put it out we need it taken out ... like right away. it's full." in a statement monday --- huntsville public works department said they are still experiencing garbage collection delays after last week's winter weather-- and was not able to make up the difference over the weekend. they are operating on a one day delay for the week of january 22nd. but to bender ... that one day makes a difference. brian bender "it's holding up everything. i mean we have no place to put our trash except hold it in the house or stick it on the back deck or something until the trash is emptied." garbage bags in his home ... on his deck ... and near the street. creating trash traffic in neighborhoods without curbs. brian bender "it's a pain especially here in five points because we have no curbs and they end up kind of close to the street. roads are a little narrow. so two cars passing by ya know you have to try not to hit trash cans." waay 31 reached out to the huntsville public works department to find out when trash collection will be back on track ... they said last week's delay started because they wanted to make sure roads in huntsville were treated and no longer icy before they got back into the regular trash pickup routine. they told us the trash pickup schedule will be back to normal on monday, january 29th. in huntsville ss waay