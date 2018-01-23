Speech to Text for Nosey The Elephant to Stay in Tennessee

to fall. new details tonight surrounding nosey the elephant and her future. waay 31 learned a decision made today by a judge says nosey will not be returning to her owners. waay 31's scottie kay is in lawerence county tonight where she dug more into the judge's order about nosey's fate. scottie? demetria-- court documents show nosey-- will no return to the custody of former owners hugo and franciszka liebel. instead-- animal control officer kim carpenter will have custody of nosey. this all started back in november when nosey was found in a trailer on the side of highway 157 in lawerence county. her owners at the time had left the trailer there after having car troubles. nosey was then placed in the care of an animal sanctuary-- after carter filed a complaint back in november claiming the elephant had inadequate living conditions. now she hopes to keep nosey at the sanctuary. carpenter says nosey is getting the treatment she needs there. we reached out to the elephant sanctuary for a comment on today's decision-- but we haven't heard back from them... however, peta, who also filed a lawsuit against the now former owners, released a statement today saying quote "compassionate people can breath a sigh of relief with today's ruling..." according to district attorney errek jett, no final or permanent plans for nosey can be made for the next two weeks... he says they have to wait and see if nosey's former owners will appeal. the animal control officer will have the responsibility to determine the treatment going forward and even the placement." nosey's former owners are still facing animal curelty charges tonight. live in lawrence county, scottie kay,