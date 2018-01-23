Speech to Text for Students Mourning Loss of Classmate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

31 news. new at five-- a teenager killed in a car crash-- now students, faculty and staff are in mourning at deshler high school. 18-year old travon mccord-- a senior at deshler-- was killed in a car crash sunday morning in colbert county. waay31's breken terry went to the school today and found out how administrators are helping students cope. she found out multiple counselors were on hand at deshler high school. they're speaking with students-- and helping them to cope with their emotions after losing a beloved classmate. tate- you could always catch him in the hall smiling and cutting up with his friends. he was very well liked. that's how deshelr high school principal russell tate described travon mccord. tate- it's a very somber mood in the school today. this is something no high school ever wants to deal with. state troopers say mccord was killed on old memphis road sunday morning before 7 am-- when the car he was a passenger in ran off the roadway and struck multiple trees. moon- death is hard to deal with from any stand point. now councilors are helping students at deshler high school learn how to cope with losing one of their own. moon-for a young person to face this tragedy at this point in their life is overwhelming and we have to do what we can to support those children and allow them an opportunity to work though that grief. with about 460 students 9-12th grade at deshler high school-- mccord's loss isn't just felt by his senior class. tate- we are a very small close knit school and everybody knows your name and everybody knows who you are so he has affected not just the senior class but grades 9-12. students will be excused from class to attend mccord's funeral . now-- the driver of the car mccord was riding in was also taken to the hospital-- state troopers have not given us an update on his condition.