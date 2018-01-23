Speech to Text for Oregon Man Charged with Drug Trafficking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

shoals. new at 4... 27 pounds of pot found-- now a man from oregon sits behind bars in the tennessee valley. 40 year old corey giesler was arrested by leighton police sunday in colbert county. tonight-- he's charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs. waay31's breken terry looked into the arrest-- and learned how police caught giesler. leighton police tell waay 31 officers had just grabbed lunch here at loves truck stop on highway 20 in colbert county-- when they saw corey geisler cussing another guy out. officials tell us after police saw geisler raising a disturbance they went over to talk with him-- that's when he tried to drive off-- they pulled him over and smelled pot-- which gave them probable cause to search his car. they ended up finding 27 pounds of pot inside a speaker box built into the trunk of his car. officials seized the pot and over 500 dollars in cash. geisler is being held at the colbert county jail on a 15,000 dollar bond. in colber co