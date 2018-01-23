Speech to Text for Fire Chief Retires Amid Controversy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

first today at four-- waay 31 has new information on the fire chief in fayetteville. we learned after being on suspension-- chief danny travis handed in his resignation papers this morning. thanks for joining us, i'm demetriamclenton. danshaffer has the night off. chief travis was under investigation by the city -- for allegedly using racial slurs towards a black police officer. waay 31's brittany collins is following this story today-- she's live in fayetteville to explain how his retirement -- may have saved him while on suspension. brittany? demetria, i learned the former fire chief backdated his retirement letter for january 5th. that's the same day he was suspended for two weeks without pay for allegedly using inflammatory words.. and now that he's officially retired--the disciplinary action for his suspension is now void. now he's retired but it's like everything is going to blow over. i don't think it's cool. some people who live in fayeteville believe danny travis' decided to retire the day he was put on suspension so he wouldn't have to deal with the consequences of him allegedly using the "n word" towards a black officer. i'm going to say this and retire. they can't do nothing to me. it seems like he knew what he was doing basically. others who know travis personally tell me they believe he's a good guy. racial slurs, we don't need them in this country but in this day in time, people take stuff more serious than over the years that we normally have. according to this title 6 complaint from police officer austin mcgee-- travis made racial slurs on a 911 phone call. he called officer mcgee the "n" word surrounded by profanity. waay 31 requested the 911 tape, and were told we could have it-- but monday night-- it still hasn't been given to us. city administrator scott collins says he was supposed to meet with travis monday morning to decide if he'll continue as fire chief or be terminated. over the weekend, chief travis contacted me and requested an earlier meeting and at the time he wished to submit his retirement letter. collins says travis will receive his full benefits which will come from tax payers. i don't think he should be using it period. and as far as his benefits, why should he getting something like that. no one should use racial slurs. 36 years in the fire department. evidently he's done something right. as a fire man and then the chief. right now, there's an interim fire chief who replaced former chief danny travis. the city will hire a new chief within 30-60 days. reporting live in fayetteville brittany collins waay 31 news.