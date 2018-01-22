News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Huntsville
64°
Florence
64°
Fayetteville
59°
Decatur
63°
Scottsboro
61°
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Monday Midday Weather Update
Monday Midday Weather Update
Posted: Mon Jan 22 11:56:43 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 12:06:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary
Most Popular Stories
Unsolved: death of Alabama mom who sold sexy pics online
The Sickweather app lets you know if someone with the flu is around you
Doug Jones pushes bill to pay military during shutdown
Police investigating shooting in north Huntsville
Teen killed in Shoals car crash
2 IEDs explode at Florida mall, police say
Man charged with DUI after ordering burrito at bank drive-through
What's happening at the IRS during the shutdown
Democratic filibuster keeps shutdown going, Senate votes tomorrow
Bipartisan senators negotiate to end government shutdown
Community Events