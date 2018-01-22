Speech to Text for LawCall: Libel and Social Media

a show on topic we pull out the email questions and we'll have those tonight. getting us started we have will league from siniard, timberlake & league. glad to have you here. >> will league: happy new year. we're still in the new year. >> sharon doviet: new year. social media, seems like niggles. is that the case or do liable law applies? >> will league: you hear about the spoken word, and libel is the written word, and with twitter, facebook, you know, all these internet apps and people talking not just the president, but folks sending things out over facebook. you know, what is libel conduct? you have to prove that not only is it false but it was written with malicious intent, and you've got -- we all have facebook folks on there that just go on and on and on and you've got domestic situations on there. you know, can you be liable -- opinion is not libel. you've got to prove it was false, done with malicious intent, and, you know, now more and more folks are going to be needed to be protected by insurance. you can be protected by insurance. for years journalists, you know, -- journalists historically have had insurance to cover them for what they write. the average person on facebook, twitter, snapchat, all that stuff, doesn't. and they can be liable, if you're going out and saying something you know is false to hurt someone else, you can be libel and there's no insurance coverage for that. we were talking before the show, courtney love, the -- i guess the widow of the nirvana singer, kurt cobain, she was sued by her attorney and paid out $780,000 for a post that was on there for ten minutes. she can afford to defend that type of thing because she has the nirvana rights and maybe she's wealthy in her own right, but the average person cannot. if you're out there stepping out on twitter or facebook and getting into some stuff, you may wouldn't to look at getting coverage you know, that is auto, home, car, all that stuff. you can ask your agent for libel or slander coverage. it's usually $400 a year. i would advise you not to go too far on those platforms, but if you are, you may wouldn't to look at getting libel coverage in case you are successfully sued, at least you'll have protection for your personal assets. and, again, you know, if you don't have coverage and you're found liable in a court of law and the jury awards a verdict against you, your personal assets are at risk and that particular claim would not be protected by a bankruptcy, like a lot of claims are. so you really want to look into that if you're out there talking trash on those -- maybe it's not trash -- if you're found liable, it's trash. it's malicious and untrue. maybe