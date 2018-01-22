Speech to Text for Redstone to Remain Open During Government Shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

8th, the government shutdown has thousands of people here in the tennessee valley on edge... waay 31's sydney martin is live this morning at gate 9 of the redstone aresenal on what the shutdown could mean for the people who work there... sydney? bill, more than 35 thousand people work here on redstone arsenal....and an official with the post has confirmed with waay 31 operations will continue as normal. the arsenal did post to facebook that many daily operations won't be impacted. officials also told us exchange activities will continue with normal operations. we've called redstone officials to get more details on what employees should expect at work today.. we are still waiting to hear back from them this morning. now the senate is expected to vote at 12 o'clock eastern time in washington dc on a short-term spending bill that would last 3 weeks and end the shut down. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.