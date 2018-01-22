Speech to Text for Truck Crashes into Home, Driver Runs Away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new this morning...someo ne drove into the side of a house in huntsville...the n ran off. waay 31's will robinson-smith spent the night outside the house an is live with the crucial piece of information as police look for the driver. the short answer is no and unknown. the reason i say that is because no one in the house was hurt, but police haven't been able to talk to the driver since no one was in the truck when they arrived on scene. this house sits at the corner of evans avenue and griffith drive. shortly before midnight, huntsville police were notified that a truck hit the home. the driver of the nissan frontier was no where to be found however. a k-9 unit was also brought to help search for the driver, but the driver has not yet been located. that said, a driver's license was recovered in the truck. if you know anything about the driver, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting live on evans avenue, will robinson- smith, waay 31 news.