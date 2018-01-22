Speech to Text for 10pm sunday sports

we all know football in the state of alabama runs deep....but how deep does it run in the nfl? well, when it comes to the final four teams competing to make it to the super bowl. the minnesota vikings are the only nfl team without a player from an alabama high school or college on their roster. former alabama all-american chance warmack is the only state player on the eagles' roster. and nice to see the athletes standing for the national anthem tonight in phili. 11:56 in the 1st 2nd and 6...case keenum passes to adam thielen for the 10 yard gain 2nd and 6...keenum floats the 25 yard pass to kyle rudolph for the touchdown vikings take the 7-0 lead. 3rd and 8...and keenum is picked off by patrick robinson...robin son cuts across traffic..and takes it 50 yards all the way to the house!! we're all tied up at 7 a piece. 2nd quarter, eagles up 14-7. 3rd and 10...nick foles somehow avoids the sack...where's foles...there he is he finds jeffries for the 53 yard touchdown!! and the eagles will fly into superbowl 52. they win it over the vikings