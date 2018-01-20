Speech to Text for Huntsville Women's March

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at ten.... we're just hours away from the national women's march here in huntsville. saturday's march will be held at big spring park --and includes speakers who will touch on many important topics impacting women not just across alabama -- but across the nation. waay 31's meghan dooley joins us live from big spring park to tell us what can people can expect from the big event.meghan? it's quiet now, but in less than xx hours.. .this place is expected to be packed. organizers told me this is something they thought of just 10 days ago -- and now say there are nearly 800 people expected to attend. sot- "this year has been a very strong year for women.." jessica huff is in charge of saturday's women's march in huntsville and says that while every march is important -- this year's message is particularly special. sot-"we've had the me too movement and recently here in alabama was the amount of women voters." women coming together to vote for the senate race, is actually one of the main themes for tomorrow's event...as they say they're also trying to encourage more women to vote and even run for office. sot-"we will have registration tables where people can resister to vote" along side that -- huff says there will be resources for women who experienced sexual assault, domestic violence or any other kind of abuse. sot-"if you just need help or don't know where to get resources from, those will all be available tomorrow." simply put -- she say she is excited to see women from all walks of life-- stand together and support one another. sot-"it's just great that we have all this solidarity going on right now, we don't feel alone anymore." again -- the event will be here at big spring park and run from 11 a.m. to 3pm -- and this is a family, friendly event. reporting live in huntsville, meghan dooley,