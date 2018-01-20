Speech to Text for Parkway Place Plans to Add More Stores

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

done - and despite the popularity of online shopping - at least one brick-and- mortar venue says they may have discovered the secret to competing with the internet when it comes to sales... waay 31's scottie kay is live tonight after talking with retailers about their higher than expected in- store sales numbers - and why they've seen so much sucess. scottie? dan-- new businesses coming into the area, as well as tax cuts, have made shoppers here at parkway place mall a little more confident- - which means they're spending more. but officials tell me the biggest impacton sales here at the mall comes from the local retailers that have joined the parkway team.. sot "i like the atmosphere. i love the people. they're very friendly." inge zanaty is a loyal shopper at parkway place mall in huntsville andcontinues to come back for the people. sot "they're like family." and zanaty isn't the only one who feels that way about the mall... sot "it just feels like home. like it would be a home environment." lacrissa murphy says one of the things that makes the mall feel like home are the local retailers you don't find in most other malls. sot "it gives us a better variety of more clothes, instead of everybody just going to the same store." the same stores such as h-and-m-- american eagle-- forever 21 and the gap. and that's why parkway place is planning to add more local retailers in 2018-- like this one hereleaf in creek... sot "we used to be at a stand-alone location and we moved here because of the trafficthe foot trafficthat the mall brings all year-round." general manager of leaf in creek, andrea parham, says being in the mall definitely has its perks... sot "getting that exposure of 'hey, i've never seen that store before, that looks cool, they have some neat stuff in the windows, so let's go check it out.' that really brings people in." not only are more local stores being added to parkway place, but many of the existing stores are remodeling... and officials say that's a good sign.. and has a big impact on overall sales as well... sot "that tells us that these retailers are confident in their shopping centers. they're confident in their stores and they want to provide the best experience possible for shoppers." and zanaty says they're doing a great job of that so far... sot "it's just very customer- oriented. and that's very important to us." according to the national retail federation, they were expecting holiday retail sales to be up four percent for 2017... but they were actually up five point five percent.. and parkway place did even better.. being up six percent in holiday sales... which, officials tell me, is a huge chunk of their overall success-- and credit those local shops. live in huntsville,