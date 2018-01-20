Speech to Text for Upcoming Alabama Governor Election

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at six... one political race ended last month - now another one is set to begin... we're talking about the race for alabama's next governor - and huntsville's mayor tommy battle is hoping to claim that office... waay 31 learned - no mayor in the state - has ever gone on to become governor... waay 31's charlisa gordon spoke with mayor battle - and tuscaloosa's mayor about their chances... we have two mayors...tommy battle in huntsville and walt maddox in tuscaloosa...bot h are trying to make history as the first to win the governor's race. huntsville mayor tommy battle officially qualified yesterday as a republican candidate. battle says he has a proven track record of getting results in huntsville and he would do the same thing at the state level. democratic mayor walt maddox says montgomery is broken and the people of alabama deserve result oriented leadership. he also says that mayors are doing more than ever for the state of alabama. some people i spoke with today agree. rev. james henderson / registered voter: it's somewhat a different set of dynamics at the state level and people typically have to invest a lot of time at the state level one mayors are busy at the local level. butt byte debbie hurst / registered voter: if you look at tommy battle what he's done in huntsville, it's extraordinary and i think you do a fantastic job. my only regret is that we would lose him as mayor of huntsville. currently there are 11 candidates running for governor. primary election is schedule for june 5. in huntsville charlisa gordon waay 31