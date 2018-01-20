Speech to Text for Vehicle Pursuit Leads to Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we start tonight at six with breaking news. two people are behind bars tonight after a police chase that crossed state lines into tennessee. it happened thursday night. christopher shock was arrested early this morning in limestone at his girlfriends house-- who you see here. bethany passion was also arrested. investigators say this all started over a stolen prescription pad and forged signature for a prescription