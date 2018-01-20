Speech to Text for Is Coal Ash Causing Cancer?

sell those things... new information tonight at five... people in colbert county are concerned coal ash from the closed "colbert steam plant" could be making some sick with cancer! waay31's breken terry sat in on a community meeting to hear their concerns and get answers... community members along with environmental and health advocates are gathering to discuss issues with tva's colbert steam plant. thompson- we live right close to it and in other areas it's not as concentrated. marvin thompson tells waay31 his family has lived near the colbert steam plant for years and he's lost at least four family members to cancer. thompson- there has got to be something causing it for that many people in one family to have cancer. the tennessee valley authorities colbert steam plant stopped producing power in 2016. tva tells us they have been capping the coal ash ponds- safely to ensure nothing will get into the ground water. casiday- members of the community have expressed concern about possible health effects that they think may be arising from their proximety to the plant and in particular the coal ash pond. dr. rachel casidy from samford university, community members, and alabama's rivers alliance all met friday to discuss the communities concerns. casidy tells us coal ash is known to have toxins in it. casiday- a number of toxic chemicals are found in coal ash. and for that reason discharges from coal ash are regualted. tva has met all of the environmental protection agency's guidelines to safely cap the coal ash ponds and they are currently working to cap the last coal ash pond at the plant site. casiday says proving a link between the cancer rates and coal ash could be difficult. casiday- the proof of that link is very difficult but we are here to support the community and take those concerns seriously. look live tag: citizens tell me they hope the coal ash will be moved to another location. in colbert co bt