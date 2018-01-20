Speech to Text for Do Temperatures Affect Sickness?

the flu virus is running rampant all across the united states and is affecting many people here in the tennessee valley. thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. as the temperature gets ready to swing from the 20's to near 60 this weekend-- could thequick change affect an already bad flu season -- that's now been declared an epidemic? waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in huntsville tonight - breaking down the theory - that many believe a quick temperature change - leads to them getting sick... sarah? hat's right . i for one am looking forward to the warmer weather headed our way ... but not if it means a greater risk of getting sick! i spoke with a doctor today who shed some light on the myth ... and her response came as a surprise to many. quick bites of people saying yes or no a variety of responses to the same question ... do you think quick temperature swings cause people to get sick? some people are convinced ... "definitely going from hot to cold that quick definitely gets you sick" "cause it's a drastic change from hot to cold." while others think it's just an old wives tale ... "i think it's one of those legends that's passed down from our grandparents." "the body is made to adapt from hot to cold." this year already the flu epidemic is responsible for at least two deaths in alabama-- and many more nationwide. with the change coming-- waay 31 took our question to a local doctor-- wondering if this already extreme flu season could go from bad-- to worse. dr. nancy white asks question: does a drastic change in temperature make you sick? "no ..." dr. white explains that to get the flu ... you have to come in contact with the flu virus ... what's going on outside has little to do with it. dr. nancy white "changes in weather really don't have an impact on that ... except maybe that people will go inside and spend more time together and it can be transmitted easier that way." some people still not convinced the swing in temperatures-- won't contribute to them getting the deadly virus. "wow ... uh ... i don't know what to say about that. i don't know what would make people sick then, but with me being out here i know it effects me." dr. white added that no matter the weather ... you can avoid getting sick this flu season by washing your hands often and treating symptoms as soon as they arise. in ss waay 31 news. many people around the montgomery area -- are mourning the death of an 8 year-old girl -- who died from the flu. school officials from pike road elementary confirmed third grader zainab momin passed away on tuesday night. principal ryan kendall said momin -- had a personality that drew many people to her. you hear a lot about the flu season and otherwise healthy people who are losing their lives in some cases. you always think it is a very distant thing, somewhere else that happens, but having it happen here in our own community, it really does take a toll kendall also said the pike road school family is devastated. right now-- faculty and staff are comforting students. the 8 year old's death is allegedly the first pediatric influenza death in alabama this flu season. millions of americans have caught the flu this season and the bug has been declared as an epidemic by the centers for disease control and prevention. officials say the flu could get worse over the next few weeks. the main strain this year is h-3- n-2 and only about 30 percent of flu vaccines are effective. i'm really concerned about how many people are opting not to vaccinate.being vaccinated is going to assure you to have at least a shorter duration of illness and probably a milder flu the c-d-c reports the flu kills at least 12,000 people a year and about 6 percent of america's population have flu symptoms. reportedly there is flu activity in every state except hawaii. so do your best doing the little things like covering your mouth when sneezing, washing