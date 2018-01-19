Speech to Text for Residents Want 'Junk Pile' Cleaned Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 4.. piles of junk - dumped on the side of a road - causing a major eye-sore for many living in lauderdale county... many reached out to waay 31 asking for help... waay31's breken terry spoke with people who live there - and commissioners - to get to the bottom of the mess. i'm here off of highway 101 in eastern lauderdale county and many residents tell us they want to see this pile of stuff cleaned up. dabbs- it looks bad and it makes the community look bad. shane dabbs tells waay31 this pile of garbage at the intersection of highway 101 and 72 in elgin is an eye sore. dabbs-you come through you get there at the intersection and it's the first thing you see is all this junk just dumped right off the highway basically. dabbs said the community has been in an uproar over the items-- and says it's not just an ugly mess-- but a hazard for drivers. dabbs- it just catches your eye theres a bunch of junk piled up there and your right here at the intersection where the redlight is. next thing you know you are gonna go through and tbone somebody. waay31 reached out to lauderdale county commissioner brad holmes who is over the district. he tells us he's been in contact with the property owner-- who told him he sells the items on the weekend, and that's how he makes a living. holmes said there is no county ordinance for regulating private property- even if the community considers it an eye sore. dabbs- what is there to sell at this point? it's been out in the elements for three months. we did knock on the door of the property to see if the owner was around-- no one answered. holmes said he is contacting the business license office to see if the property owner has the correct licenses to sell the items. dabbs- i apprecaite brad doing that, that's a great thing and hopefully we can all come together and just get the mess cleaned up. look live tag: dabbs tells me he plans on going to a lauderdale county commission meeting to see what ordinances can be passed to clean this stuff up. in lauderdale co bt waay31 news.