Speech to Text for Road Crews Repair Snow Damage

although most of the snow has melted in the tennessee valley-- it's leaving behind some damage to roadways-- and now crews are busy with repairs! thanks for joining us this friday! i'm dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight--where she learned how crews will go about fixing the roads-- in order to make sure they're safe. sydney? crews here in huntsville have been out checking the roadways for new potholes and cracks... but because of the varying temperatures we're experiencing this winterpublic works told me only temporary fixes can happen until the warmer weather is here to stay. madison and huntsville public works crews worked around the clock to treat the roads when snow started falling tuesday into wednesday. but now that the snow has melted-- a few factors could cause trouble on the roadways.... benjamin bonds, lives in huntsville "i don't know if it's just because it's colder my car is just like trying to fall apart or if it's making the road fall apart and i'm feeling it in my car." benjamin bondstold me he feels like this winter is starting to give him a bumpy ride around town... madison public works crew chief explained to me how the recent weather is starting to effect roadways. mike gentle, madison public works "the moisture that gets under and in these cracks and the asphalt will freeze and then that's what causes your potholes. and with the warmer temperatures headed towards the tennessee valley along with rain--it's the perfect recipe for more potholes to pop around the tennessee valley. but with it being winter.. both madison and huntsville public works told me only temporary fixes are possible becauseasphalt can't be poured in freezing temperatures... and bonds hopes warmer temperatures are here to stay soon.. benjamin bonds, lives in huntsville "the sooner the better that way my cars not getting trashed." both madison and huntsville public works are checking the roadways for cracks and potholes.... if you notice potholes making your drive worseyou're asked to report them to your local public works office. live in hsv sydney martin waay 31