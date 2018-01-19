Speech to Text for Cold Weather Phone Tips

this week you have probably been dripping water from your faucets daily to keep pipes from freezing... but have you thought about how the cold temperatures might affect your smartphone? our tech guy, jamey tucker says it can be a bad combination. you've probably already noticed that frigid temperatures will run down your phone's battery faster. to keep it warm when you're outside, try keeping the phone close to your body or in a pocket. that not only will keep the phone warm, but safe. my friends from verizon reminds us that the screen is even more fragile in cold weather. a drop or even a bump is more likely to do damage. if you drop a phone in snow, it's almost like dropping it in water. get a good waterproof smartphone case, like this one from catalyst. it isn't too bulky, holds the phone snuggly and is waterproof up to nearly 3 feet. you can keep your phone in your pocket by using blue-tooth headphones to answer calls. a wrap-around set like these from anker are inexpensive and sound really good. or my favorite one-ear headset, the voyager from plantronic. it announces every call and asks if you want to answer. totally hands-free. you can drop a phone very easily trying to get one glove off to swipe the screen or unlock the phone. pick up some touch- sensitive gloves so that the phone can sense your finger swiping the screen. if your phone is gets really cold, let it warm up a bit when you bring it inside before using it. condensation can build up inside the phone and can cause serious problems. even better, turn it off until it reaches room temperature. you can also turn on low power mode. this means things will take a little longer, like checking email or refreshing apps in the background. it'll also turned down the brightness of the screen, and will switch to lock mode in 30 seconds or less. but it can extend battery life by more than an hour. cold temperatures are rough on us all, but to a smartphone, it's downright dangerous. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker anchor tag