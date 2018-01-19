Speech to Text for Huntsville City Schools to Upgrade HHS Softball Facilities

out. huntsville city school board has agreed to uphold their title nine agreement made last summer. this means some major upgrades are on the way for a certain area of girls athletics. waay 31s alyssa martin is live from the school board office with information on what is expected, alyssa? the school board has agreed to provide one million dollars worth of construction upgrades to huntsville high school's softball facilities- the tile nine agreement was made last summer after a lawsuit was filed saying the girls softball facility was not as nice as the boys baseball facilities. the title ix agreement says that boys and girls facilities have to be equal, but school officials say this wasn't the case. back in 2014 -- the huntsville city schools boys booster team was looking to renovate their baseball facilities and received help not only from boosters -- but the state. school board members said that it will cost about one million to bring the girls facility up to par -- but when asked about how much the boys facility cost -- the district didn't know. board members say now that they've secured a construction company, they're ready to move forward with building preparations, which is the first of many steps. the vote from the school board was unanimous....rig ht now there isn't a timeline on when construction will begin... but according to the title nine agreement -- construction has to be completed by august of this year. live in hsv am waay 31 news.