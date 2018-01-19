Speech to Text for Friday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

property. the cause of the fire is unknown. new details this morning...on the government shutdown...whic h is roughly 18 hours away unless republicans and democrats can reach some kind of compromise. of course this would impact thousands of people locally... there is a glimmer of hope... late last night -- minority leader chuck schumer said senate democrats would support a quote,"very short-term" government-wide funding bill to avert a shutdown... he said his party would accept the idea to buy time and quote, get the job done, on immigration legislation. unlike in the house -- republicans can't pass the bill without any democrat support... the house voted yesterday for short term funding that would expire february 15th.....but if the senate does not vote in favor by midnight -- the government will shutdown. and the threat of a government shutdown has thousands of people here in the tennessee valley on their toes. tens of thousands of government employees and contractors would impacted by a shutdown. waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us live from the redstone arsenal, where many of them work. will, walk us through the impact we could see if the government were to shutdown. well arsenal officials say they are working to ensure that even if there is a shutdown, that critical operations will continue. however, considering that 1-thousand active-duty military, just under 20- thousand government civilians, and 15-thousand government contractors work here, it would have an impact. we spoke with a retired contractor who worked during the 2013 shutdown. he said he was able to use some vacation time to ride out the shutdown, but some younger colleagues weren't so lucky. "the younger investigators who just started the job, been on the job less than a year, they didn't have the luxury that i did and as a result of that they weren't paid at all." the historical precedent for shutdowns is for the government to pay all