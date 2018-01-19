Speech to Text for 10pm Thursday Sports

the alabama crimson tide giving the #17 auburn tigers their 2nd loss of the season and first in sec play. huntsville's john petty making his name known with 27 points...even trending nationally on twitter last night. the last time auburn lost was two months ago...but leave it jemison high alum--freshman john petty to step into the spotlight and lead the tide to their first victory over auburn since 2 seasons ago. auburn head coach bruce pearl saying he was not pleased with the energy level especially on the defensive end. with alabama shooting 57 percent in the second half. coach pearl giving credit to petty in his press conference today. it means more and we didn't take advantage of the opportunity. it's probably the most talented team that we've played. their length particuarly in the guard spot bothered us. i thought they had great elevated play obviously from john petty. and both the tigers and tide women's teams hitting the hardwood tonight. auburn falls just short to lsu on the road final score 56- 59. and alabama drops one to texas a&m at home final score 54-73. andthe search is still on for alabama's next offensive and defensive coordinators... but the tide did decide on two new additions to their coaching staff today. alabama has hired jeff banks as the team's special teams coordinator and karl scott as their new defensive backs coach banks spent the previous five seasons at texas a&m in a similar role while also supervising the tight ends. whilescott was texas tech's defensive backs coach this past season and was hired as louisiana-lafayette's defensive coordinator in december. for all of you thrill seekers...you may need to plan a trip to minneapolis in the near future. a giant zipline is being built as an attraction for super bowl 52...but it's different than any other as it will strech across the mississippi river. the line is being built from scratch ...100 feet in the sky, just south of the hennepin avenue bridge. ad-lib sports cross