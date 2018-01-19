Speech to Text for Huntsville High Softball Renovations

he was relieved to be safely on the ground... new at 10... huntsville city schools gave the green light -- for one million dollars worth of construction -- to upgrade huntsville high's softball facilities. the school board agreed to uphold their title 9 agreement made last summer -- after a lawsuit was filed-- which said the girls softball facility -- was not as nice as the boys baseball facilities. waay 31's meghan dooley was at tonight's city council meeting -- and tells us more about the plans are going forward. board members told me now that they've secured a construction company -- they're ready to move forward with building prep -- and say this is the first of many steps. sot-"their facilities were subpar, so we're giving them a better facility to practice in and have their games in." the first step in securing a new girls softball facility at huntsville high was made at thursday's hsv city school board meeting... officials voted unanimously to give the team a much upgrade facility -- as required by the title 9 agreement. in short -- the title 9 agreement says that boys and girls facilities have to be equal... but school officials say this wasn't the case. back in 2014 -- the huntsville city schools boys booster team was looking to renovate their baseball facilities and received help not only from boosters...but the state. sot-"what did not happen was a comparison between the boys facilities and the girls facilities -- the girls facilities were not on the same level as the boys so thats when a title 9 lawsuit was filed." school board members said that it will cost about one million to bring the girls facility up to par -- but when asked about how much the boys facility cost -- the district didn't know. but they say -- they're ready to get started on the project. sot-"we're ready for all our teams to have good facilities." there isn't a timeline on when construction will begin but according to the title 9 agreement -- construction has to be completed by august of this year. reporting live in huntsville, meghan dooley, waay