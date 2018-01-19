Speech to Text for Customers Upset over Propane Deliveries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

county sydney martin waay 31 news new at six-- multiple calls with upset people-- after they say-- they ordered-- propane gas weeks ago and it still hasn't been delivered. waay 31's breken terry dug deeper into this story today-- speaking with multiple customers who fear they'll soon run out of gas. this right here is the main source of heat for the davis family in lauderdale county. recently they haven't been able to get enough propanefrom their gas company and right now they are on about 12% which means in a couple of days they are probably going to run out and now-- they want answers. davis- we can't believe it because we have never been treated this way. sonia davis tells waay31 she and her family has been loyal customers to clark gas for 17 years-- she said clark gas was recently bought out by thompson gas-- to handle their residential customers. davis- when you needed gas you pick up the phone and call them and they were out here never ever, ever has it been like this. davis said she does take fault for ordering her propane from thompson's gas later than she should have, but they were only able to get 79 gallons. she's trying to keep her home at 64 degrees-- and bring in electric heaters to help heat her home-- and make the propane last. her biggest concern-- why isn't the company delivering her full order?. davis- the driver told us there was a shortage. i don't know if there is a propane shortage. we just keep getting the run around on why they can't make deliveries on peoples propane. will rayburn who is another customer of thompson gas tells us he ordered and paid for propane on january sixth and he still hasn't received his order. rayburn- i have probably enough propane for the heat for one more night. rayburn said he's trying to be understanding but it's getting frustrating. rayburn- i understand that this time of year orders for gas are out but when it's taking close to two weeks it's time to hire more employees or do something to speed along the process. both rayburn and davis tell us the company has not given them an explanation as to why deliveries are slow. we reached out to thompson gas to get answers-- they told us the spokesperson we needed to talk with was traveling-- and would give us a call as soon as they landed. davis- there's no real explination. they tell me something they tell other customers something else like i said we've had a chat going on, on facebook and the stories are quite different. look live tag: the davis family tells me if thompson gas company cannot meet their demand they will partner with another gas company. in lauderdale co