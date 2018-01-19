Speech to Text for TVA Power Usage

new at 6pm... the tennessee valley authority said they hit a new record in power usage. t-v-a officials say the deep freeze we've had over the past 6 days has put stress on local utility companies and well as their overall system. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's charlisa gordon is live tonight after speaking with officials about their voluntary request for people to scale back on power - and whether or not the current tva system will be able to handle the toyota-mazda plant once built... charlisa? according to tva officials...yes they can.the plant itself, i'm being told, will be a direct tva client and will not go through a local utility company...so this will not affect you at home. extreme temperatures hot or cold...may be a "shock" to our systems...but it can also send shockwaves to utility companies. sot jim hopson / tennessee valley authority spokesman: well of course anytime you have extremely cold weather, that we've seen over the last few days, that dramatically drives up the energy demand and we've seen that. in fact, tennessee valley authority spokesman jim hopson says wednesday was the highest in the history of the tva at 706 million kilowatts. that's enough to light up the city of las vegas for 88 days straight he says.so why the voluntary curtailment requests? sot jim hopson / tennessee valley authority spokesman: while tva has sufficient power to supply all of this demand, if were really stressing out the power system, not only tva transmission system, but your local power company's distribution system, that can lead to localize problems. we want to avoid that. now the question some may be wondering is...if we're already putting stress on the system...how is tva planning to powering up the new 2,400 acres toyota mazda plant coming to huntsville??? mos dorothy tiller / huntsville resident: i'm not aware of their capabilities, but i'm sure that with the community leaders and the leadership of that plant, they'll work something out. toyota mazda is expected to be a direct tva client like redstone arsenal and other large facilities, which get their juice directly from tva, so it will have minimal impact on you at home. sot jim hopson / tennessee valley authority spokesman: as part of tva certification of the mega site there in huntsville, we constructed a 500,000 volt substation on one corner of that land... obviously there may need to be some small interconnection s kind of things, but there should not be significant construction activity needed to get power to that mega site. that was part of one of the reasons why we were able to certify it as a mega site tva used about 32,000 megawatts to keep everyone warm yesterday morning...hopso n says the today mazda plant would only us a fraction of that...50-75 megawatts.