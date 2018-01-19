Speech to Text for Battling the Flu Epidemic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

both i-phones and androids. new tonight at five-- this year's flu epidemic is running rampant nationwide ... here in the valley-- the virus-- forced schools to close... while filling doctor's offices ... but how are those in the medical field protecting themselves from illness? waay 31's sarah singleterry is live outside huntsville hospital with the answer ... sarah? you're right about that . the flu is spreading quickly this year, and this cold weather isn't helping. i spoke with a nurse practitioner today-- and for those working 24-7 in the hospitals-- she says fighting off the virus they treat-- is simple. ill shelby "almost every patient that we see, or every other patient, has the flu." day in and day out nurse practitioner jill shelby is interacting with flu patients. jill shelby "it's difficult actually, but practicing great hand hygiene is what can make you through it." good hand hygiene and covering your mouth jill shelby "when i go into the room and see patients coughing, i always want to give them a mask if they're not wearing one. and after i get done with my physical exam i make sure i wash my hands so that the next patient i go see i make sure that my hands are clean." she says singing the happy birthday song twice nat of her singing seems to do the trick when it comes to keeping her hands clean. that and ... nat broll of her demonstrating: "i make sure i grab a clean one to turn off the faucet because remember my hands were dirty at first although it may seem simple ... shelby says washing her hands as often as possible is what's kept her flu free this season ... but she knows there's always a risk of infection-- especially when working in a hospital or doctors office-- full of sick patients day in and day out. jill shelby "you know, you take a chance in our profession. and we do what we do because we love what we do. and we understand that there is a percentage, that there is a chance that you will acquire what your patient has." shelby told me that as far as she knows none of the physicians in her office have gotten the flu this season ... she credits that to everyone in the office simply washing their hands. in huntsville sarah singleterry waay