Speech to Text for Tense Moments in the Sky

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a pilot -- safe on the ground tonight at five-- after circling a local airport for over an hour-- having technical difficulties and unable to land. thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer-- this all unfolded around 1 this afternoon when the pilot made an emergency call for help. he was trying to land at huntsville executive airport. waay 31's sydney martin was there for the entire event.sydney-- what can you tell us about the pilot and why he kept circling? dan, demetria thats the plane behind me and can see the wheels are on the ground... officials told me they were communicating with the pilot trying to trouble shoot why the landing gear wasnt working. take a look at this video....you can see the plane flying over the airport...and the landing gear not out. the pilot continued to circle the runway for more than an hour. officials told me if they were unable to get the landing gear to work... they wanted the plane to have as little fuel as possible when landing tolessenthe chance of an explosion if the pilot had to crash land. emergency personnel all waiting if the worst happened and they were needed. the pilot didfinally get the wheels down....and he touched down safely... he didnt want to talk on camera but you can see from this video he was relieved to be safely on the ground. definitely a scary afternoon...but fortunately a happy ending. for nowlive in madison county sydney martin waay