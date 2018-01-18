Speech to Text for Huntsville Senior Earns Perfect ACT Score

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

achieved... that one huntsville city schools student -- got a big surprise when she logged on to see her a-c-t score! megan cooper, a senior at new century technology high school -- earned a perfect score of 36 --on her a-c-t standardized tests. keep in mind-- a perfect score is very rare --- just last year, more than 2 million students took the test ... and just shy of 3-thousand were able to master that perfect score. cooper says the news came as quite a shock to her! well, when i first saw the score, it didn't really register with me at first. i was like, 'oh i made a 36.' and i was with my friend and she started freaking out and i was like 'what?' and she was like 'dude you got a 36!" and i was like 'wow, i actually did!' this isn't cooper's first time taking the test... and she's hoping her high score... will get her a spot at harvard or stanford university. right now-- she was accepted to u-a-h and auburn... she plans to