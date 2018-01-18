Speech to Text for Pharmacies Running Out of Cold Medicine

new at four-- the flu epidemic continuing to reach new heights across the country-- with the state of alabama under a state of emergency. in fact-- many pharmacies are struggling to keep cold and flu medicine stocked on its shelves. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live outside of huntsville hospital ... a place many people are trying to avoid ... and instead-- choosing to self-medicate. sarah? that's right demetria. i visited several pharmacies and drug stores in huntsville today where people were picking up things like sudafed and alcazelzer left and right ... to fight off fly symptoms. whether prescription or over the counter, people are doing whatever it takes to stay out of waiting rooms full of sick people and away from the flu phillip rigsby "anytime there's an outbreak like this... you know any time people get a runny nose, a scratchy throat they're always looking for something easy they can take." phillip rigsby owns two pharmacies in huntsville ... both slammed with people trying to avoid or get rid of the flu ... phillip rigsby "we are seeing a lot of people coming in looking for ... you know ... give me something to help with my runny nose, give me something to help with my scratchy throat, i've got this cough for two weeks what can i do?" all of this in an effort to stay away from the doctor's office nancy price's husband came down with the flu recently ... and she said going to the doctor would have done more harm than good ... nancy price "because he's contagious. don't go to the doctor if you're sick with the flu and you know you've got it. a lot of people there don't have it. you don't need to spread it." and while skipping the doctor's office to steer clear of sick people sounds like a good idea ... rigsby says just stopping by your local pharmacy may not be your best bet either ... at least not right away. phillip rigsby "drug companies have to try to keep up with the demand for the medication, and because we are having a stronger than normal flu season, the demand is higher than maybe what they expected. so a lot of the wholesalers are actually running short on tamiflu." rigsby also told me what you should do if you've been prescribed tamiflu or any other medication and your go-to pharmacy doesn't have it ... keep calling! it's bound to be at a pharmacy somewhere. in huntsville