Speech to Text for School Flooding Caused Marshall County Schools Closure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news. new details at four... marshall county schools closed for a fourth day this week but not because of road conditions a flooded school and frozen pipes greeted administrators at several buildings this morning... waay 31's scottie kay is live at sloman primary school this afternoon where she got a look at the damage... scottie? dan, demetria... take a look right here-- you can see water is still dripping from the ceiling this afternoon... but officials tell me it was a lot worse this morning when they discovered the flooding and pipes. "despite our best efforts, when we have several days of extremely cold weather, we're going to have issues in our schools." and that's exactly what happened thursday morning as the district got ready to receive kids back in the classroom. and it was this school right here-- sloman primary-- that was hit the hardest. "from the voice or the sound of my custodian, i knew it was pretty bad." principal scott bonds says despite kids staying home-- he had no other choice but to go to school. "this is my community and this is my school, so i feel like it's my responsibility to do everything i can to get it cleaned up, so i'm here till it's done." and he wasn't the only one who showed up to help... "the teachers are concerned. they're here, making sure their rooms will be ready. so we have definitely had teachers here all morning, cleaning their rooms." because of the burst pipes at sloman primary, the water was turned off at douglas middle and high schools... officials also found frozen pipes at asbury elementary school and brindlee mountain high school... dr. wigley says because of how many schools were affected, it only made sense to close them all. but friday-- it-should be business as usual. "other than ceiling tiles missing, it will be business as usual. we'll have one restroom that won't be functional tomorrow, but the kids will be safe. they'll be warm. the teachers will be here and we'll be fine." principal bonds tells me he's thankful for everyone who showed up and helped today.. and he looks forward to seeing all of his students tomorrow... live in marshall county, scottie kay, waay 31 news.