Speech to Text for Plane Lands Safely Amid Gear Failures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

any arrests or suspects yet. morebreaking news ... video you'll see only on waay 31 ... a safe landing for a pilot after making an emergency call for help. that pilot - was trying to land at the huntsville executive airport-- just outside of huntsville city limits. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton and i'm dan shaffer... waay31's sydney martin was there as this all unfolded... she's live tonightat the airport... and sydney walk us through what happened. dan, demetria the pilot circled this airport for more than an hour...after reporting a landing gear issue. take a look at this video....the pilot circled the runway as emergency personnel watched and waited. he circled the runway at least 4 or 5 times while we were out here. the madison county sheriffs office, hemsi, the huntsville madison county rescue squad along with moores mill fire rescue all responded-- all waiting if the worst happened and they were needed. the pilot was finallyable to get the wheels down....and he touched down safely... the pilot didnt want to talk on camera after the landing....but you could tell from this video he was relieved to be safely on the ground. fortunatelya happy ending out here tonight. for nowlive in madison county sydney martin