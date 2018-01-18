Speech to Text for Teen Killed in Shooting Identified

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we begin tonight with breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom within the last 20 minutes.... the madison county coroner's office identified the victim of a deadly shooting on monday as 17-year-old brandon thornton.... he was shot in an apartment complex on marina woods drive.... he was taken to huntsville hosptial after the incident -- but died yesterday... the case is currently being investigated as a homicide -- but police haven't announced