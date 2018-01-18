wx_icon Huntsville 32°

Coroner identifies teen killed in south Huntsville shooting
Teen Killed in Shooting Identified

The coroner's office has identified a teen killed in a Huntsville shooting.

Posted: Thu Jan 18 14:57:28 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 18 14:57:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Travis Leder

we begin tonight with breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom within the last 20 minutes.... the madison county coroner's office identified the victim of a deadly shooting on monday as 17-year-old brandon thornton.... he was shot in an apartment complex on marina woods drive.... he was taken to huntsville hosptial after the incident -- but died yesterday... the case is currently being investigated as a homicide -- but police haven't announced

