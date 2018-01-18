Speech to Text for Meeting Today About Decatur Feeder School Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rescue mission... happening today-- decatur city school leaders are expected to hold a meeting for the community tolearn more about the proposed feeder proposal plan. parents and teachers will also be able to give their input on the program and what its designed to do. waay 31s alyssa martin is live in decatur this morning with details on the proposal. alyssa? the idea to change the current decatur schools feeder pattern came from superintendent michael douglas back in november....the proposal could impact where your student goes to school. the change would eliminate one of the school districts middle schoold and change where hundreds of students attend classes this coming school year. under the change- cedar ridge middle school will serve 6th and 7th graders....the old austin high school will serve 8th and 9th graders. there'll be a 6th grade academy at oak park. and decatur high school will have a 9th grade academy. douglas says right now the instructional feeder patterns are out of wack and its difficult do do vertical planning.... since there would be less grades at the schools, douglas says the change would allow teachers to better focus on the students and get a closer understanding of their strengths and weaknesses.... the meeting tonight starts at 630 in decatur high school's auditorium.... live in decatur am waay 31 news... let's check in with waay 31 meteorologist