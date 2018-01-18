Speech to Text for 7 Displaced in Apartment Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new this morning... a late night apartment fire forced seven people from their home. that includes some children. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live from the complex off of golf road. will, what do we know about this fire? it started shortly after 11 o'clock last night. at the apartment, which is farthest back from where we are. according to captain frank mckenzie with huntsville fire, the fire started in the bedroom of some of the children who lived there. a mattress from one of the three bedrooms that burned was tossed from the apartment, which is on the second story. crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about half an hour. and while there were seven people who live there, mckenzie told us that only the mother of some of the children was home when the fire broke out. we're told she was uninjured. we were also told they were able to stop the fire from spreading to other units. there was some water damage to the unit below, but it's unoccupied. the cause of the fire is under investigation. reporting live along