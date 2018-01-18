Speech to Text for Thursday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

remember, dressing in several warm layers of clothing is more effective at keeping you warm than just a heavy coat. outdoor pets need a way to stay warm if they cannot come inside. they also need plenty of food and water. don't forget to drop your faucets to help lower the risk of your pipes freezing. ice on roads will become less likely and less widespread, but some icy spots are still possible tonight and tomorrow morning. thursday will be sunny. the high will be near 39 degrees, so more of the snow and ice will melt. warming will continue on friday, and it will grow bigger over the weekend. lows will still be below freezing friday and saturday mornings. highs will climb through the 40s and 50s. sunday can even touch 60 degrees.