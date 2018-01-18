Speech to Text for 10pm Iron Bowl Basketball

alabama hosting #17 auburn tonight in the iron bowl of basketball... the tide trying to break the tigers 14 game win streak. let's go to tuscaloosa.... right before the game we found out the tide's star point guard freshman colin sexton who's been averaging 19 points a game, will not play due to an abdomin injury. leaving the door open for another freshman to step up... and that would be huntsville's own john petty. who sinks one from the top of the key. tying the game up early in the 2nd half. auburn trying to regain the lead and it's malik dunbar to annfurnee mackluhmore who drills one to put the tigers up by 2. but jemison high alum john petty was just warming up... petty from far outside sinks another 3 to give the tide a now 7 point lead. petty again...two gusy on him from waaay downtown...ain't nothin' petty about that. auburn now down by 10 trying to get some momentum again and it's mackluhmore with the jumper to cut the lead back to single digits. but it would not be enough for the tigers...alabama with the upset at home tonight! they end the 14 game win streak and give the tigers their first loss in the sec this season. and a star is born tonight in huntsville's john petty. leading the tide with 27 points-- and 8 three pointers. and some big news for the auburn tiger's athletic department emerging tonight... as the pick for their new athletic director is almost a done deal. buffalo athletic's director allen green is said to be auburn's choice to replace jay jacobs as director, according to auburn undercover. greene is set to become the 3rd african-american athletics director in sec history once cleared by the auburn board of trustees. and could we see the first playoff game without super bowl champ tom brady? the patriots say quarterback tom brady did not attend a scheduled news conference today because he was meeting with the team medical staff for a right hand injury. according to new england's first injury report of the week, brady was limited in the patriots first practice in preparation for the afc title game against jacksonville. the 40 year old has never missed a playoff game in his 18 year career.