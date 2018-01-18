Speech to Text for Warming Shelters for the Homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

lines. new at six... with temperatures below freezing across the valley - people are looking for ways to stay warm... waay 31's scottie kay went in search of public spaces where folks canfind some heat - and found - many had closed their doors! she's live in huntsville tonight with a look at the select few who are serving those in need... scottie? dan... many i talked with say it's hard to believe huntsville doesn't have an official warming center after this latest blast of arctic air-- but say they're thankful for places like -- who are keeping their doors open in a time of need. sot "they come here so they can get fed, they can be stress-free, and they've got a safe environment where they don't have to worry about freezing to death." grateful life community church volunteer eric agnew says they're housing about eighty people right now-- but they're prepared... "food, clothing, medicine, gloves, warm clotheswhatev er they needsleeping bags, tents for when they get released from here. we've got so much stuff and it's because of the people in the community. these people have donated and opened their hearts to these people." and mark levan says he couldn't be more thankful. "it's a blessing. i mean, it's good to know there's some people out here that actually do care about us homeless." both the church and the downtown rescue mission in huntsville tell waay 31 they're open for anyone who may need help-- with the rescue mission just opening up a second location-- which is already at capacity with over 200 people. sot "to see the need be met with the capacity, and then an overflowing, it just does our hearts so good that we're here and we're able to help everybody." waay 31 stopped by the salvation army and a few other places wednesday to see how many people each organization was helping out-- but were surprised to find out in the plummeting temperatures-- they had closed their doors during the day. but both the church and rescue mission says they're here to help. sot "when they come here, they know they've got somebody that cares and loves for them, and that will take care of them and help them out." if you're one of those who's looking for a way to stay warm, all you need is an i-d with your name and picture on it, and you're allowed in at the rescue mission. live in huntsville, scottie kay, waay